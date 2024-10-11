Kyrgyzstan is currently examining a mining firm for potential harm inflicted on its glaciers.

In Kyrgyzstan, authorities are probing a private enterprise for potentially causing harm to glaciers. The corporation is under scrutiny for demolishing glacial ice while constructing an unauthorized road that links to a coal mine situated in the southern region of Osh. According to the country's top prosecutor, "a staggering 9,392 square meters of glaciers and soil were ruined" due to the company's actions.

The investigation focuses on potential breaches of environmental conservation regulations. Glaciers in Kyrgyzstan are of significant importance as they serve as crucial water storage facilities, especially during periods of water scarcity. Centered around Central Asia, fear of water shortages has increased gradually. Climate change, subpar infrastructure inherited from the Soviet Union, and disputes over water ownership are amongst the major causes contributing to this predicament.

The corporation's actions of demolishing glacial ice could significantly impact the region's water supply during periods of scarcity. Unchecked, this could further exacerbate Central Asia's water shortage problem, which is already compounded by climate change, subpar infrastructure, and water ownership disputes.

