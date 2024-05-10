Kylie McKenzie receives $9 million in damages from a jury as compensation for sexual assault incident.

A 25-year-old American tennis player named Kylie McKenzie sued the USTA and USTA Player Development Incorporated in the US District Court in Orlando, Florida, in early 2022. She accused her former coach, Anibal Aranda, who was employed by the organization at the time, of sexually assaulting and battery against her.

McKenzie and her lawyers argue that the USTA was negligent for hiring and not properly monitoring Aranda despite his known history of predatory behavior. In a 2022 press conference, McKenzie said the assaultwrecked her confidence and self-esteem, which in turn affected her court performances. She experienced anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

The jury recently awarded McKenzie $3 million in compensation and $6 million in punitive damages. USTA spokesperson Chris Widmaier told CNN that they would appeal the decision, asserting that the USTA was only held responsible because McKenzie's previous coach — a non-athlete — was expected to report her own experiences with Aranda, who was unknown to the organization at the time.

Aranda denied sexually assaulting McKenzie, according to The Athletic. USTA's handling of the case was criticized by her lawyers, Robert Allard, who believe that change at the USTA requires a complete overhaul of its leadership.

McKenzie, once seen as a rising star in US tennis, moved to USTA's facility in Orlando when she was 19. Aranda started coaching her shortly after. McKenzie claims in her lawsuit that Aranda made comments about her appearance, asked about her personal life, and initiated inappropriate physical contact.

In October 2018, Aranda stood behind McKenzie during a serving drill, pressed his body against hers, and grabbed her hips. With each serve repetition, Aranda tightened his grip and moved his hands closer to her groin and underwear line. Aranda also allegedly slid a hand under a towel on her lap and rubbed her groin through her clothes.

In November 2018, Aranda supposedly placed his hand on McKenzie's thigh at the end of a practice session and then groped her groin underneath the towel. When she reported the incident, an investigation was launched by the US Center for SafeSport, who found Aranda had groped another employee (Jane Doe) in 2015. This incident occurred during a night out in New York, where Aranda ground his body on Jane Doe on the dance floor and rubbed her vagina through her clothes. Aranda was fired by the USTA after the investigation concluded, having worked for them for seven years.

The US Center for SafeSport declined to provide comment to CNN.

USTA spokesperson Chris Widmaier told CNN they'll be appealing the decision, noting that they are "sympathetic" to what McKenzie endured. He stated that the court rules that the USTA is liable because one of its employees – a non-athlete – had a responsibility to report her own experience with this coach, something that was previously unknown. The USTA sees this as an unreasonable expectation that will discourage victims from speaking up.

McKenzie's lawyer, Robert Allard, criticized the USTA's handling of the situation, saying they "just don't get it."

