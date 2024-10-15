Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNews

Kylian Mbappé's legal representative announces intent to initiate litigation against the Swedish press due to rape accusations.

The spokesperson for Kylian Mbappe has criticized the Swedish media for spreading unfounded and reckless information about the renowned French soccer player.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
2 min read
Kylian Mbappe heading to Real Madrid in August.
Kylian Mbappe heading to Real Madrid in August.

Various Swedish news sources, such as Swedish public broadcaster SVT and CNN affiliate Expressen, who base their claims on "obtained documents," and Expressen specifically citing a police report, have alleged that Mbappe is "suspected on reasonable grounds" of sexual assault after a night out in Stockholm on October 10 and subsequent overnight stay at a hotel.

Swedish authorities define "suspicion on reasonable grounds" as a situation in which "there are certain circumstances that suggest, to some degree, that the person concerned may have committed the act."

Swedish prosecutors declared on Tuesday that a criminal report had been submitted following media reports concerning a potential sexual assault incident in Stockholm on October 10.

The Swedes' press release did not specify any particular individuals.

When contacted by CNN, prosecutors declined to provide additional information.

In response to similar accusations on a social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the 25-year-old labelled the reports as "FALSE NEWS." RMC Sport, a French outlet, subsequently removed its initial post.

"A malicious rumor is spreading like wildfire across the internet, originating from Swedish media outlets AFTONBLADET and EXPRESEN," stated Mbappe's representative to CNN through a public relations firm on Tuesday.

They asserted that these allegations were completely fabricated and reckless, and their dissemination was unacceptable. Kylian Mbappe will not tolerate under any circumstances his reputation and honor being tarnished by unsubstantiated insinuations.

To put an end to this systematic tarnishing of his image, all appropriate legal measures will be taken to restore the truth and pursue any individuals or media outlets responsible for the moral harassment and defamatory treatment that Kylian Mbappe repeatedly endures.

Mbappe's lawyer, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, appeared on French TV's TF1 that night to defend her client.

Canu-Bernard referred to the reports as a "slanderous denunciation" of Mbappe.

She mentioned that he attended training on the following day and described the Frenchman as being "completely calm" in the face of the allegations.

However, she added, "He is utterly astonished by the media frenzy and struggles to comprehend what could potentially be linked to him from a distance or up close."

She continued, "We're talking about a complaint, a complaint that has been submitted – but at this stage, we do not know against whom. A complaint does not equate to the truth."

The Real Madrid star did not participate in France's previous two UEFA Nations League matches, resulting in victories against Israel and Belgium.

CNN attempted to contact Real Madrid for a comment.

According to AFP, Mbappe visited Stockholm last week and spent October 10 in the Swedish capital.

CNN’s Henrik Pettersson, Jill Martin, David Close and Patrick Sung contributed to this report

The Swedish prosecutors considered a situation to be "suspicion on reasonable grounds" when there are circumstances suggesting, to some degree, that a person may have committed an act.

Despite the media accusations, Kylian Mbappe's lawyer referred to the reports as a "complaint," emphasizing that it does not equate to the truth.

Read also:

Comments

Related

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback
Sport

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback SC Magdeburg struggles to keep pace: The German handball titans suffer an unexpected loss in the Champions League, causing them to scramble for progression. Following a triumphant display, the German handball champions, SC Magdeburg, were brutally brought back down to earth. In the Champions

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public