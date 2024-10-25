Kyiv reports observing North Korean military personnel in a border area shared with Russia and Ukraine.

Following their training in Russia's eastern regions, certain troops have now relocated to western Russia, where Ukraine has held a significant presence since their August incursion.

As per a post on its official Telegram channel, the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence reported the sighting of these troops in Kursk on Wednesday.

The intelligence service claimed that around 12,000 North Korean soldiers are undergoing training at five military training facilities in the east.

This development follows CNN's geolocation of social media videos, which showed troops arriving at the Sergeevka training ground, located near Russia's border with China.

Wednesday's 12,000 troop count surpasses previous warnings issued by US officials. John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesperson, had stated that at least 3,000 North Korean soldiers had arrived in eastern Russia this month.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, remarked on Tuesday that Ukraine had information suggesting Russia was training two military units from North Korea, potentially involving around 12,000 individuals in two brigades.

Ukrainian intelligence services announced on Thursday that a considerable amount of time, approximately several weeks, has been allotted for coordinating the North Korean troops, involving 500 officers and three generals.

Ukraine had consistently warned that the strengthening of relations between Russia and North Korea could prompt Pyongyang to take a more direct role in the Ukrainian conflict.

Putin did not dismiss these concerns when queried by journalists at the BRICS summit on Thursday, acknowledging that Russia is currently interacting with North Korea.

“We are confident that the North Korean leadership upholds our agreements,” Putin told the press conference in Kazan, Russia. “But the specifics of our actions remain our concern.”

Putin's Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov has been assigned to manage the troops' training, as reported by the Ukrainian intelligence service.

Previously, CNN had documented North Korean recruits receiving equipment and uniforms at a training ground in Russia's far eastern regions.

It's rumored that the soldiers have been provided with ammunition, bedding, winter clothing, and footwear, as well as hygiene products, by the Russian authorities, as reported by the Ukrainian intelligence service.

The relocation of these troops to western Russia has raised concerns in Europe, given Ukraine's historical presence in the region. The strengthening of relations between Russia and North Korea, as Ukraine has warned, could potentially involve North Korea taking a more direct role in European affairs.

