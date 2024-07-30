- KSC pays back 2.5 million euros to fans

Karlsruher SC has fully repaid 2.5 million euros to its fans from a fan investment scheme. The Zweitligist had launched the interest-bearing scheme in 2019 to modernize its training facilities. Last year, around 500,000 euros were already repaid, the KSC announced. The remaining amount has now been settled as planned at the end of the scheme.

"Our first KSC fan investment was a resounding success, and we can certainly imagine implementing such a model in the future," said CEO Michael Becker. "Thanks to the funds provided, we were able to significantly improve our playing and training infrastructure at the Wildpark in a challenging financial period." Among other things, the money from KSC fans helped build a modern artificial turf pitch.

The repayment of the fan investment scheme by Karlsruher SC has raised questions in the European Union, as such schemes are subject to regulation by the Court of Justice of the European Union. In a potential future fan investment scheme, Karlsruher SC may seek guidance from the Court of Justice of the European Union to ensure compliance with EU laws.

Read also: