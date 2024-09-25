Kroos ridicules the UEFA analysis on handedness.

Toni Kroos isn't feeling much relief from UEFA acknowledging their blunder in denying a handball penalty against him during Germany's EURO quarter-final against Spain. "They finally figured out it was a handball three months later? Most folks knew it in the first second itself. That's real reassuring," the 2014 World Cup champion quipped during a game in Düsseldorf on Monday, playing in his Icon League's fourth matchday.

"Well, that's swell of you. It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside," Kroos added humorously later: "So, can I now call myself EURO champion, right? You've officially confirmed it. I mean, come on!" The 34-year-old, who played his last game for Germany against Spain (1:2 a.e.t.), humorously answered his own question shortly after: "Nah, doesn't work that way."

Referee and VAR failed to intervene

As reported by Spanish outlet "Relevo" on Monday, UEFA's referee commission reviewed certain EURO match scenes last week and concluded that Germany was denied a penalty due to an infringement by Marc Cucurella. Cucurella blocked a shot from Jamal Musiala with his left arm when the game was tied 1:1 in extra time. Despite this, the English referee, Anthony Taylor, did not call a handball penalty, and the video assistant referee also failed to intervene.

