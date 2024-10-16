Kristen Bell unveils the savory gag subtly incorporated into 'Frozen'

That's the revelation we uncovered, thanks to a recently published interview in Vanity Fair where Bell admitted to sneaking a risqué joke into the beloved "Frozen" movie, which she voiced a major character for.

In a TikTok video posted by the publication, Bell, who portrayed Princess Anna in the 2013 film, chuckled while listening to the song "For the First Time In Forever" where her character sings "For years I've roamed these empty halls / Why have a ballroom with no balls?"

"How on earth did that joke make it in there?" Bell joked. "Come on! We snuck it past them. It almost didn't make it."

"But then we were like, 'What are you talking about? That's not what it means. Don't be crude,'" she added.

The "Nobody Wants This" singer admitted she had "always wished" to be in a Disney animated film, like many aspiring performers do.

"They were such giants in my life when I was young and I was totally obsessed with them," Bell said. "I remember sitting in my living room with my little old boombox, recording myself singing 'The Little Mermaid' just in case I ever needed that tape."

Bell was "elated" when she finally got the chance to star in a Disney movie.

"I realized that I would do anything they asked me to, but what I should be striving for is to create a character that I really needed to see when I was 11 years old, which was someone like this character," she said.

Bell reprised her role in the "Frozen" sequel and has expressed interest in appearing in a planned third film.

