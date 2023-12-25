Continuous rain - Krischer on flooding: The all-clear still not given in NRW

In view of the heavy rainfall and flooding in many parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Environment Minister Oliver Krischer has continued to urge great caution. "We have a tense flood situation in North Rhine-Westphalia," said the Green politician on Christmas Day in Oberhausen, where he was informed about the situation on the Ruhr dyke. There was no reason to give the all-clear yet - "quite the opposite". In view of further rainfall, the situation is expected to remain tense for the time being.

The Ruhr dyke in Oberhausen, which had shown critical weak points and on which extensive measures had been introduced to secure the dyke, had been stabilized according to the current status, Krischer continued. This was due to the courageous intervention of numerous emergency services from various parts of NRW.

The Environment Minister also urged people to remain vigilant, stay informed about the situation and keep away from the water and dykes. "This is unpredictable," said Krischer. With regard to general flood protection in NRW, he said that although there was a clear need for renovation, the task would remain in the coming years. However, Krischer emphasized that the dykes and flood protection systems were still basically fulfilling their function.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de