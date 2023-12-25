Continuous rain - Krischer does not issue flood warning: situation tense

In view of the heavy rainfall and flooding in many parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Environment Minister Oliver Krischer has continued to urge great caution. "We have a tense flood situation in North Rhine-Westphalia," said the Green politician on Christmas Day in Oberhausen, where he was informed about the situation on the Ruhr dyke. There was no reason to give the all-clear yet - "quite the opposite". In view of further rainfall, the situation is expected to remain tense for the time being.

According to data released by the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) on Monday morning, the Weser tributaries in the eastern part of the state remain particularly badly affected. The highest warning threshold was exceeded at six measuring stations on the Weser tributaries, four of which were directly in NRW. The warning level indicates that built-up areas could be flooded to a greater extent. The local authorities decide on the necessary measures.

According to the Lanuv, the second-highest warning level, which indicates the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or cellars, was exceeded at 17 water gauges in NRW on the morning of Christmas Day. This included the catchment areas of the Lippe, Ems and Ruhr rivers. The first warning threshold, which indicates the risk of agricultural and forestry land being flooded, was exceeded at 41 gauging stations. The gauges on the Rhine and Weser are not included in the count.

The Ruhr dyke in Oberhausen, which had shown critical weak points and where extensive measures had been introduced to secure the dyke, had been stabilized according to the current status, Krischer continued on Monday. This was due to the courageous intervention of numerous emergency services from various parts of NRW.

The Environment Minister also urged people to remain vigilant, stay informed about the situation and keep away from the water and dykes. "This is unpredictable," said Krischer. With regard to general flood protection in NRW, he said that although there was a clear need for renovation, the task would remain in the coming years. However, Krischer emphasized that the dykes and flood protection systems were basically fulfilling their function.

The German Weather Service (DWD) extended its severe weather warning for many districts and cities on Monday. According to the DWD, rainfall of between 15 and 25 liters per square meter is expected in the Bergisches Land and Siegerland regions by Tuesday morning, with up to 35 liters per square meter in congested areas. Another 10 to 20 liters per square meter are expected from the Sauerland to the Weserbergland. The rainfall is then expected to ease temporarily over the course of Tuesday.

