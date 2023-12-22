Prime Minister - Kretschmer wants to make education a central election campaign issue

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) wants to make education a key issue in the election campaign ahead of next year's state elections. "I am firmly convinced that it is better to first learn something with a good school-leaving certificate and then do a master craftsman apprenticeship or go to university," the CDU politician told "Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk" on Friday. This is why he wants to strengthen secondary schools, among other things. He also wants to rethink the use of digital media, such as tablets, in lessons. "We need to discuss this impartially with each other, with parents and teachers, and consider what our strategy is."

In order to be able to continue governing after the state elections, Kretschmer is aiming for a majority government - without the AfD. Democrats must be able to form a coalition among themselves, he said. "What is necessary is the ability to compromise. That is the lesson of the Weimar Republic."

The CDU politician added that he would also like to be able to form a government without the Greens. "I want this coalition without the Greens because I realize that they have a different view of the challenges facing society. That they don't see that other interests besides climate protection are also justified."

