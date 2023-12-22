Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscduleipzigeducationsaxonymichael kretschmerelection campaignstate electionelection issueparties

Kretschmer wants to make education a central election campaign issue

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) wants to make education a key issue in the election campaign ahead of next year's state elections. "I am firmly convinced that it is better to first learn something with a good school-leaving certificate and then do a master craftsman...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of Saxony, sits in his office in the State Chancellery.....aussiedlerbote.de
Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of Saxony, sits in his office in the State Chancellery. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Prime Minister - Kretschmer wants to make education a central election campaign issue

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) wants to make education a key issue in the election campaign ahead of next year's state elections. "I am firmly convinced that it is better to first learn something with a good school-leaving certificate and then do a master craftsman apprenticeship or go to university," the CDU politician told "Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk" on Friday. This is why he wants to strengthen secondary schools, among other things. He also wants to rethink the use of digital media, such as tablets, in lessons. "We need to discuss this impartially with each other, with parents and teachers, and consider what our strategy is."

In order to be able to continue governing after the state elections, Kretschmer is aiming for a majority government - without the AfD. Democrats must be able to form a coalition among themselves, he said. "What is necessary is the ability to compromise. That is the lesson of the Weimar Republic."

The CDU politician added that he would also like to be able to form a government without the Greens. "I want this coalition without the Greens because I realize that they have a different view of the challenges facing society. That they don't see that other interests besides climate protection are also justified."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public