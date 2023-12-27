Kretschmer suggests Ukraine "temporarily" renounce territory

Saxony's Prime Minister Kretschmer has previously emphasized that he believes quick negotiations with the Kremlin are necessary to end the war in Ukraine. The CDU politician is still of this opinion, although he does not believe that Putin will give up the occupied territories.

Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer is urging the Ukrainian government to temporarily relinquish territories in order to achieve a ceasefire in the war against the Russian invaders. "In the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine may first have to accept that certain territories are temporarily inaccessible to Ukraine," the deputy federal chairman of the CDU told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. "No square meter of Ukrainian territory has become Russian," Kretschmer emphasized. "But as in other major conflicts, it will take time to find a final solution."

Kretschmer once again called on the German government not only to supply weapons to Ukraine, but also to take diplomatic initiatives. Allies are needed to "influence Russian President Vladimir Putin and make a ceasefire possible". The German government's basic stance is: "We don't want negotiations, we want arms deliveries," the Prime Minister told the Funke newspapers. "The Americans are further ahead. They have realized that the war cannot be won this way."

A U-turn in policy towards Russia is necessary. "Russia is our neighbor. A dangerous, unpredictable neighbor," said Kretschmer. "The idea of weakening Russia militarily, politically and economically so that it can no longer pose a threat to us is an attitude that dates back to the 19th century. It lays the foundation for further conflicts."

Kretschmer has repeatedly drawn criticism for his statements on the war in Ukraine. In November, for example, the CDU politician called for the conflict to be "frozen". A year earlier, he also spoke out in favor of a quick "negotiated solution" - and a rapid resumption of gas supplies from Russia. At that time, however, he was still of the opinion that there was "not a single reason why Ukraine should give up even one square meter of its territory".

