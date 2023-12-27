Skip to content
Kretschmer pays tribute to Schäuble: architect of German unity

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer has paid tribute to Wolfgang Schäuble as the architect of German unity. "We have lost one of the greatest servants of our country," the CDU politician wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday about his deceased party colleague. No one had shaped...

Michael Kretschmer (CDU), Minister President of Saxony. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Obituary - Kretschmer pays tribute to Schäuble: architect of German unity

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer has paid tribute to Wolfgang Schäuble as the architect of German unity. "We have lost one of the greatest servants of our country," the CDU politician wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday about his deceased party colleague. No one had shaped the Federal Republic with their political expertise and acumen for as long as Schäuble. He was the architect of unity and led the country safely through a serious financial crisis.

Schäuble died at home with his family on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The family informed the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de

