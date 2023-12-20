Skip to content
Kretschmer pays tribute to Emmerlich as a great German singer

Michael Kretschmer (CDU), Minister President of Saxony. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Prime Minister - Kretschmer pays tribute to Emmerlich as a great German singer

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer has paid tribute to the late singer and entertainer Gunther Emmerlich as a great artist. "Very sad news just before Christmas," he said according to a statement from the State Chancellery on Wednesday. In him, "we are losing a great entertainer and gifted opera singer. He embodied the Saxon joie de vivre and brought it closer to people throughout Germany." Emmerlich died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 79.

"He touched and inspired people with his voice, his wit and charm," said Kretschmer. He was "a unique artist" who was always committed to helping others, "encouraging others and giving them hope" in many charity concerts and performances. Gunther Emmerlich "made Saxony resound for decades. We will miss him very much, especially at Christmas."

