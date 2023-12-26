Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsk-questionthuringiacdumerzcsucandidate for chancelloruniondecidedfriedrich merzcandidacy for chancellorkretschmer:markus söderinin favor ofeastern germanysaxonyfederal electionunion parliamentary groupfromBundestagbrandenburgmichael kretschmerfunke media groupalreadyalexander dobrindt

Kretschmer: K-question in the CDU/CSU already decided in favor of Merz

Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) is convinced that the question of the CDU's next chancellor candidate has already been decided in favor of CDU leader Friedrich Merz. "Yes, I think so," the deputy CDU chairman told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers on Tuesday. "Friedrich...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
CDU leader Merz.aussiedlerbote.de
CDU leader Merz.aussiedlerbote.de

Kretschmer: K-question in the CDU/CSU already decided in favor of Merz

However,Kretschmer argued that the selection of candidates should only take place after the three state elections in eastern Germany in September. In addition to Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg will then also vote. "The decision will be made in the fall. And that clearly begins after the state elections," he said. The federal elections will take place a year later.

Merz announced last week that the timetable for the K question should be finalized by the CDU federal party conference in May. For him, it is therefore still open as to whether a decision on his candidacy will be made before or after the state elections. Like Kretschmer, CSU party leader Markus Söder spoke out in favor of a decision after the elections in the eastern German states in the summer.

Söder had unsuccessfully applied to be the Union's candidate for chancellor in the 2021 federal elections. Even though the CSU leader recently denied renewed ambitions, key CSU politicians are convinced that he would certainly seize the opportunity to run for chancellor. In the CDU/CSU, North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst is also being considered as a possible candidate for Chancellor. However, Wüst himself is also keeping a low profile regarding his possible ambitions.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Airplane in Vatry.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

After days of blockade: plane flown from France to India

Following the days-long detention of an airplane carrying more than 300 Indians in France on suspicion of human trafficking, the majority of the passengers have been flown back home. The plane took off on Monday afternoon with 276 passengers on board from the airport in the eastern French...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public