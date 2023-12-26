Kretschmer: K-question in the CDU/CSU already decided in favor of Merz

However,Kretschmer argued that the selection of candidates should only take place after the three state elections in eastern Germany in September. In addition to Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg will then also vote. "The decision will be made in the fall. And that clearly begins after the state elections," he said. The federal elections will take place a year later.

Merz announced last week that the timetable for the K question should be finalized by the CDU federal party conference in May. For him, it is therefore still open as to whether a decision on his candidacy will be made before or after the state elections. Like Kretschmer, CSU party leader Markus Söder spoke out in favor of a decision after the elections in the eastern German states in the summer.

Söder had unsuccessfully applied to be the Union's candidate for chancellor in the 2021 federal elections. Even though the CSU leader recently denied renewed ambitions, key CSU politicians are convinced that he would certainly seize the opportunity to run for chancellor. In the CDU/CSU, North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst is also being considered as a possible candidate for Chancellor. However, Wüst himself is also keeping a low profile regarding his possible ambitions.

Source: www.stern.de