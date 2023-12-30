Government - Kretschmer criticizes the federal government's energy policy

In his New Year's address, Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer once again criticized the German government 's energy policy. "The drastic rise in electricity prices is causing us all concern. In many conversations, I hear concerns about the federal government's energy policy," said the CDU politician in his speech, which he recorded at a steelworks in Riesa. According to the State Chancellery, the New Year's address will be broadcast on MDR television on January 1, 2024 at 7.25 pm.

"Energy prices must fall. That is the task of the federal government," said Kretschmer. Saxony must remain an industrial state, but it needs reliable and affordable energy around the clock. Climate protection would only be successful if it was also an economic success.

The head of government also promoted Saxony as a "friendly state". It is about good cooperation, respect, decency and understanding. "Together, let's not allow new rifts to emerge. Let us live humanity instead of hatred. Love instead of malice. Let us not allow ourselves to be divided. Let's not give cold-heartedness, resentment and envy a chance," said Kretschmer.

