Kretschmann praises Schäuble as a committed parliamentarian

Following the death of Wolfgang Schäuble, Baden-Württemberg's Minister President Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) has paid tribute to the former Bundestag President and Federal Minister as a committed democrat and staunch parliamentarian. Kretschmann said on Wednesday that Schäuble had significantly shaped decisive years of federal politics. "As an influential politician, Wolfgang Schäuble was a controversial and sometimes uncomfortable, but ultimately fair political spirit," said the head of government. He was very impressed by the CDU politician's political judgment and independent thinking.

Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de