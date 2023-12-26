Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgerman press agencylanguageeducationwinfried kretschmanngovernmentbaden-württembergstuttgart

Kretschmann: Gender debate "has no added value"

Minister President Kretschmann has already publicly railed against gender rules. And now the Green head of government believes: "We shouldn't stir up unnecessary controversy."

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Baden-Württemberg's Minister President speaks during an interview with journalists. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Baden-Württemberg's Minister President speaks during an interview with journalists. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Prime Minister - Kretschmann: Gender debate "has no added value"

Binnen-I and asterisks - in the opinion of Minister President Winfried Kretschmann, the passionate debate about gendering in the language is nonsensical. "Everyone can talk as they like for now - but turning it into a big social debate is misleading," the Green politician told the German Press Agency in Stuttgart. "It doesn't achieve anything, it has no added value and it only polarizes." Politics must solve problems and avoid structural breaks in society, said Kretschmann. "That's what we're working on. And we shouldn't stir up unnecessary controversies - such as about gendering."

Kretschmann has repeatedly made critical comments about gendering in the past, for example, a year ago he positioned himself against gendering in the classroom: "It's bad enough that so many of our primary school pupils can't read," he said at the time. "You don't have to make it even more difficult for them by writing things at school that you don't even speak."

Kretschmann told dpa that he had found a relatively simple solution to the gender debate: "At school, in public authorities, the Duden, i.e. the guidelines of the German Spelling Council, apply. That's it. We don't need to have any big debates about it," said the head of government. "Not everyone can write however they want. If the Spelling Council changes that at some point, then it will be different. But as long as it doesn't do that, we'll stick to it." When asked, Kretschmann criticized the CDU parliamentary group for repeatedly putting the issue on the agenda. "I advise against that."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
View of the relief polder in front of the Leda barrage in Leer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public