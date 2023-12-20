Skip to content
Kretschmann criticizes traffic light savings plans in the agricultural sector

Minister President Winfried Kretschmann has criticized the savings plans of the traffic light coalition in the agricultural sector. "Agriculture is being disproportionately burdened in an area in which it cannot avoid," said the Green politician on Tuesday in Stuttgart with regard to the German...

A tractor pulls a plow and harrow over a harvested field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Government - Kretschmann criticizes traffic light savings plans in the agricultural sector

Minister President Winfried Kretschmann has criticized the savings plans of the traffic light coalition in the agricultural sector. "Agriculture is being disproportionately burdened in an area in which it cannot avoid," said the Green politician on Tuesday in Stuttgart with regard to the German government's planned cuts to tax benefits for agricultural diesel and vehicle tax. There were no battery tractors with which farmers could work their fields instead. He was in talks with the Federal Minister of Agriculture and the Federal Minister of Finance to find other solutions.

Kretschmann defended subsidies for farmers. "If we didn't do this, we might have to spend twice as much on our food as we do now," said Kretschmann.

Source: www.stern.de

