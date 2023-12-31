Turn of the year - Kretschmann: Can look to the future with confidence

Minister President Winfried Kretschmann is confident about the future of Baden-Württemberg. What the citizens are able to achieve together "will sustain us even in difficult times", said the Green politician in his New Year's address in Stuttgart on Sunday.

He referred to several successful stories, such as that of Jonas Andrulis, founder of the AI start-up Aleph Alpha from Heidelberg. Today, the company is the beacon of hope in Europe. "Where otherwise only large American and Chinese AI companies call the shots, a young company from Baden-Württemberg is now playing among the world leaders," said Kretschmann. "With our expertise and our values."

In the municipality of Niedereschach in the Black Forest, citizens have come together as a cooperative, dug up their village and laid a kilometer-long district heating network that is heated with wood from the region. "People have rolled up their sleeves, taken responsibility and tackled the energy transition together," praised the head of government.

During a visit to the youth fire department in Zimmern ob Rottweil, he felt the team spirit and passion with which the young people were committed. "It's like a small school of democracy." It's about community, responsibility, tolerance and respect.

These are not isolated cases, emphasized Kretschmann. "They stand for many other companies, municipalities, associations and citizens in our country. Stand for their courage, drive and public spirit. Stand for the courage, drive and public spirit of us all. And that is why we can look to the future of our country with well-founded confidence."

In a world that is increasingly threatening to fall apart at the seams, in which many are struggling with worries, this is a different perspective, explained the Minister President. "So let's trust in ourselves, in our values and strengths, in our creativity, in what we can achieve if we stick together and work together!"

