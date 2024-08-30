Kremlin's Spokesperson, Peskov, expresses no concern over speculated detention of Putin in Mongolia.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, is prepared to journey to Mongolia despite the possibility of detainment. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, shared on Friday that the Kremlin has no apprehensions regarding Putin's scheduled trip to the nation, which is a part of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin last year, citing alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The ICC alleges Putin's involvement in the expulsion of children from Ukrainian territories under occupation to Russia.

Putin's proposed journey to Mongolia would mark his first trip to an ICC nation since the issue of the arrest warrant against him. The Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty, obligates members to apprehend individuals with an issued arrest warrant as soon as they enter their domain. However, the court lacks a means to enforce this requirement. Distinctively, Omar al-Bashir, former Sudanese President, was not apprehended during a trip to South Africa in 2015, also an ICC member, which generated considerable indignation among human rights activists.

Peskov referred to "a fantastic interaction with our friends from Mongolia" during a conversation with reporters on Friday. According to Russian authorities, Putin is attending an invitation from President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Sources suggest that Putin will partake in celebrations in Mongolia commemorating the 85th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian troops over the Japanese military at the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

In response, ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah emphasized Mongolia's duty, as a state party to the Rome Statute, to collaborate with the court. The ICC relies on its member states and other partners to implement its decisions, including arrest warrants. In the event of non-cooperation, the judges can acknowledge this and inform the Assembly of States Parties. Subsequently, the Assembly is tasked with implementing appropriate measures, although El Abdallah did not elaborate on these potential measures.

Despite the looming worry over Putin's potential detainment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) due to the arrest warrant, Peskov expressed no concern about Putin's trip to Mongolia.

