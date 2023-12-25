Kremlin opponent Navalny, who disappeared for weeks, reappears
The Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who has been wanted for more than two weeks, has reappeared. He has been transferred to the IK-3 penal camp in Kharp in the north of Russia in the Yamal-Nenets district, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh announced on the X news service (formerly Twitter) on Monday.
Source: www.stern.de