Kremlin critic Navalny appears in penal camp in polar region

The Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who has been wanted for more than two weeks, has reappeared. He has been transferred to the IK-3 penal camp in Kharp in the north of Russia in the Yamal-Nenets district, according to Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. The penal camp is located around 1900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, where Navalny has been located. Yarmysh also reported that the opposition figure's lawyer had been able to see him on Monday. Navalny is doing well.

"Many thanks to the supporters, the activists and journalists and the media who care about Alexei's fate and never tire of reporting on the situation," Navalny's lawyer Ivan Zhdanov told Reuters news agency. Previously, 618 inquiries had been sent out as to where Navalny had been taken. The 47-year-old had previously been detained in a penal colony around 235 kilometers east of Moscow.

