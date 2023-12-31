Skip to content
Krause in sixth place on her return after maternity leave

Gesa Krause makes her running comeback after the birth of her daughter this year. The steeplechaser is satisfied with her time at her home race.

Gesa Krause (r-l), Katharina Steinruck and Elena Burkard run in the "women's elite race" over 5000....aussiedlerbote.de
Obstacle course - Krause in sixth place on her return after maternity leave

Two-time European steeplechase champion Gesa Krause finished her comeback after a baby break in sixth place at the New Year's Eve run in Trier. The local heroine crossed the finish line on Sunday after five kilometers in 15:48 minutes, 19 seconds behind the winner Lisa Rooms from Belgium. The 31-year-old Krause gave birth to her daughter Lola Emilia seven months ago.

"I'm absolutely happy with the time. Normally you are further ahead with the time, I had hoped for a bit more from the placing," said the 3000 meter hurdler, who had never been faster in her home race before. "I kept up the high pace for a long time, tried everything, it went very well. Now I'm celebrating New Year's Eve with my family, then I'm off to the next training camp with a view to the Olympics." Krause wants to compete in her fourth Summer Games in Paris 2024.

Isaac Kimeli from Belgium won the men's race in Trier, making him the first runner to win the race for the fourth time in a row. In the final sprint after eight kilometers, Kimeli beat Nils Voigt from Wattenscheid into second place by one second in 22:29 minutes. The German marathon record holder Amanal Petros finished fourth in 22:44 minutes.

Results New Year's Eve Run Trier

Source: www.stern.de

