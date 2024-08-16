- Kramer leaves Mönchengladbach with tears in his eyes

Christoph Kramer shed tears as he bid farewell to his beloved club. "I'm really sad right now. I'm not good with goodbyes," the 2014 World Cup winner commented in a video released by Borussia Mönchengladbach, announcing the end of his nearly decade-long tenure with the Bundesliga club.

While the separation was not entirely unexpected, it was clearly difficult for the 33-year-old. "I actually promised myself I wouldn't cry, but I can't help it. I've driven here every day with a smile. I have countless memories that I wouldn't trade for anything."

The early separation between the club and the cult figure was finalized after lengthy negotiations. As the club announced, Kramer's contract, set to expire on June 30, 2025, was terminated. "Chris has become a true symbol of this club during his time here and was one of the faces that shaped Borussia Mönchengladbach in recent years. We are grateful for that," said Sporting Director Roland Virkus.

Kramer played a total of ten years in the Niederrhein region, with a brief stint at Bayer Leverkusen in between. Since 2018, he has also been working as a TV expert for the ZDF at World and European Championships, and is considered one of the best in his field.

However, the defensive midfielder has struggled under Borussia's coach Gerardo Seoane and faces strong competition within the team. After the end of last season, Kramer was informed that his already reduced playing time was unlikely to increase. In the past season, he only appeared in 16 games and started twice.

Initial talks about a premature separation did not lead to a result, likely due to his lucrative contract. Now, an agreement has been reached just before the start of the new season. The details and his potential new club remain unknown. "I've driven to the Borussia-Park with a smile on my face for ten years, and I've never hidden how much this club, its fans, and its employees mean to me," says Kramer. "The journey with Borussia was incredible and unique. Unfortunately, it's now over, but I'm also looking forward to what lies ahead," Kramer said.

Despite his successful stint as a TV expert, Kramer's football career at Borussia Mönchengladbach was impacted by reduced playing time and stiff competition, leading him to consider a move to another Football league. The negotiations for an early departure from the club were finally successful, giving him the opportunity to explore new opportunities.

