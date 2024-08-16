- Kramer leaves Borussia Mönchengladbach early

The premature separation of football World Cup winner Christoph Kramer and Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach has been finalized after lengthy negotiations. As the club announced on Friday, the contract with the 33-year-old, which was due to run until June 30, 2025, has been terminated. "Chris has become a true figure of identification for this club during his time with us and was one of the faces that shaped Borussia Mönchengladbach in recent years, for that we are grateful to him," said sporting director Roland Virkus.

Kramer played a total of ten years in the Lower Rhine region and two years for Bayer Leverkusen in between. Since 2018, he has also been working as a TV expert for the ZDF at World or European Championships and is considered one of the best experts at the station.

However, the defensive midfielder has had a tough time under Borussia's coach Gerardo Seoane and faces strong competition within the team. Shortly after the end of the last season, Kramer was informed in several conversations that his already reduced playing time was unlikely to increase. In the past season, Kramer only played 16 games and was in the starting lineup twice.

Initial talks about a premature separation also did not lead to a result due to his lucrative contract. Now, an agreement has been reached just before the start of the new season. The details and a possible new club have not been disclosed. "I drove to the Borussia Park with a smile on my face for ten years and never made a secret of what this club, its fans, and its employees mean to me," says Kramer. "The journey with Borussia was incredible and unique. Unfortunately, it's now over, but I'm also looking forward to what lies ahead," said Kramer.

Despite the successful tenure in the Football league with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, Christoph Kramer's chances in the current Football league team seemed limited. His contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, set to last until 2025, has been terminated prematurely to allow him to explore opportunities in a different Football league.

