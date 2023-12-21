Bundesliga - Kovac after a weak half-year: "Much more potential"

After a disappointing first half of the Bundesliga season, VfL Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac believes his team will do much better in the second half of the season. "Of course, 19 points is not what we expected. It could and certainly should have been three or four points more," he said on Wednesday evening after the 2-1 (1-2) defeat against FC Bayern Munich in the final game of the year. "But you can see that the team has a lot more potential than the points we have at the moment. That's why I'm very confident that we'll perform better next year than we have now in terms of points."

In tenth place in the table, Wolfsburg are five points behind their season target of sixth place at the winter break. They have only won two of their last ten games in the Bundesliga. However, VfL have not yet written off their goal of qualifying for the European Cup. "I'm sticking to my guns: everything is very close. That's why we have to come out of the short break well and make sure we score points," said Kovac.

Match data FC Bayern Munich homepage VfL Wolfsburg homepage Team comparison

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de