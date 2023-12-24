Music - Kosky in an operetta frenzy: New "Fledermaus" in Munich

Barrie Kosky in an operetta frenzy: the director has brought a new "Fledermaus" to the stage in Munich - his first. The colorful, glittering, exuberant version of Johann Strauss' revenge operetta was celebrated by the audience at the premiere on Saturday evening at the Bavarian State Opera.

For years, the Australian-born director had resisted staging the "Fledermaus" operetta, but now he plunged headlong into it and wallowed in the comedy underscored by Strauss' lively melodies. "It was the champagne that did it", is the line at the end of the last act, and the 56-year-old's production itself seems at times like a great champagne frenzy, which eventually gives way to a hangover and disillusionment in the drunk tank.

This is mainly due to the orgy-like, colorful, excellently choreographed crowd scenes that make up Kosky's production. They ensure that his "Fledermaus" is primarily visual and sensual, rather than intellectual. Unfortunately, in the prison scenes in the third act, it does not shy away from overly slapstick humor.

Despite (or perhaps because of) this, Kosky is celebrated when the curtain falls - as are the General Music Director of the Bavarian State Opera, Vladimir Jurowski, on the conductor's podium, Georg Nigl as Gabriel von Eisenstein, Diana Damrau as Rosaline, Katharina Konradi as Adele, Andrew Watts as Prince Orlofsky and the entire ensemble of singers.

Kosky had promised a "new look at the piece" and announced: "I would like to give Munich a little taste of this Kosky operetta frenzy." After Munich, Kosky is staging another operetta that he actually wanted to avoid: "The Merry Widow" by Franz Lehár in Zurich.

According to the Bavarian State Opera, Kosky's production is the first new "Fledermaus" in 26 years. Opera director Serge Dorny said after the premiere: "It was highly necessary to have a new "Fledermaus"."

