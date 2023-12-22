Theater director - Kosky appreciates the silence of Munich opera audiences

Theater and opera director Barrie Kosky (56) appreciates one thing above all about the Munich opera audience: the silence. "What I find fantastic about Munich audiences is that they are incredibly quiet," the former artistic director of the Komische Oper Berlin told the German Press Agency. "The silence in the Munich audience is the best in the world. I've never experienced anything like it. When they are concentrated or when something incredible happens on stage, there is a silence in this theater in which the whole audience breathes together or holds its breath."

Kosky is staging the operetta "Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich. His production premieres this Saturday (December 23) - even though the Australian-born director never actually wanted to stage the operetta. "I'm sometimes afraid of plays," he said and even spoke of a "trauma". "The piece is a masterpiece, the music is sensational. But I think it's difficult to do well"

Kosky is now bringing the piece to the stage together with the General Music Director of the Bavarian State Opera, Vladimir Jurowski, with whom he says he is working for the sixth time. Kosky announced a "new look at the piece" and said: "I would like to give Munich a little foretaste of this Kosky operetta frenzy."

Because it continues: after Munich, Kosky is staging another operetta that he actually wanted to avoid: "The Merry Widow" by Franz Lehár in Zurich.

"The timing was ridiculous", Kosky told dpa. "The theater gods said: "No, Barrie, the two plays you've been saying for years that you'd never do are now being done one after the other."

And someone else is breaking new ground with the new Munich "Fledermaus": opera singer Diana Damrau is making her role debut as "Rosalinde". She has a very personal connection to her new role. "My mother's middle name is Rosalinde, so 'Die Fledermaus' was the first operetta I ever heard of," the 52-year-old recently told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper (Wednesday edition).

"My grandparents were fans of classical music," said Damrau. That's why her mother got her name from the operetta."Opera was on everyone's lips, just like operetta, there are simply wonderful melodies."

