- Kompany like Klinsmann and van Gaal - "Getting a good feeling"

With the cup drought of Bayern Munich in recent years, Vincent Kompany isn't dwelling on it as he approaches his first competitive game as the new Bayern coach. "What happened in the past years isn't my concern. We can talk a lot about our goals, but for me, it's all about this game now, and then we'll see," said the 38-year-old. After five friendly matches in preparation, with four wins and a draw, the players at the German football record champions are eager to get back to competitive action on Friday (20:45 CET, ZDF and Sky) against SSV Ulm in the DFB-Pokal.

Kompany is starting unusually. Since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965, only two Munich coaches have made their competitive debut in the DFB-Pokal, according to club records. Both won their opening games: Jürgen Klinsmann in 2008 (4-3 against Rot-Weiß Erfurt) and Louis van Gaal in 2009 (3-1 against SpVgg Neckarelz). The 38-year-old Kompany doesn't want to slip up. "There's always pressure at Bayern, that's just how it is. But it's also important that we get a good feeling for the season," said the Belgian.

Berlin feels like a long time ago

Bayern have had their share of setbacks in their pursuit of the cup in recent years. Since 2020, the record cup winner has been waiting for a return to the final at the Berlin Olympic Stadium. They've only made it to the quarterfinals once since then, and they've stumbled in the second round three times. "It's obviously important for us to start well," said Kompany.

He played in the DFB-Pokal as a professional for Hamburger SV from 2006 to 2008, but he doesn't have many memories of it. "It's been a long time," he said. Kompany warned about the second-division newcomers: "We've seen how Ulm has prepared for this game and how hard they've worked. It's not our intention to underestimate the opponent, but we're convinced that we can win."

In Ulm, there will also be a reunion with an old acquaintance. Coach Thomas Wörle worked for Bayern's women's team from 2010 to 2019 and won two championships with them.

