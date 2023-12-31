Eupen coach - Kohfeldt: Vacation during international break can make sense

Coach Florian Kohfeldt is in favor of short breaks for soccer club coaches during international breaks. His successor as coach of VfL Wolfsburg, Niko Kovac, practiced this in the first half of the Bundesliga season. This is unusual in Germany so far. "I find Niko's approach exciting. It's certainly a cultural issue," Kohfeldt, who coaches Belgian first division club KAS Eupen, told the German Press Agency. "It's common practice here in Belgium. We take four days off in a row during every international break. So that already exists. The question is whether that can be culturally accepted in Germany."

Kohfeldt added: "Basically, I think it's important for every coach to keep an eye on their energy levels over the course of the season". There is no question in my mind that such a break "can be useful in terms of content".

Source: www.stern.de