Kohfeldt on loyalty to Werder: No "missed opportunity"

Florian Kohfeldt was once one of the most sought-after German coaches. Instead of moving to a top club, he stayed in Bremen. He talks about whether he would do things differently today.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Head coach Florian Kohfeldt of Belgian first division soccer club KAS Eupen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Former Bundesliga coach Florian Kohfeldt does not see it as a mistake not to have pushed for a move to a top club during his successful time at Werder Bremen. "I don't see it as a missed opportunity. I still feel it was the right thing to do as a coach," the 41-year-old told the German Press Agency.

Kohfeldt saved Werder from relegation from the Bundesliga in his first professional stint, almost reached the European Cup the following season and was honored as Coach of the Year by the German Football Association (DFB) in 2018. He was in demand as a coach and was linked with Borussia Dortmund, among others, at the time. He currently coaches Belgian first division club KAS Eupen.

He was "10,000 percent loyal" to his employers until the very last day, said Kohfeldt, looking back on his time at SVW, with whom he later slipped into crisis. "Perhaps I could have jumped on another bandwagon quicker with a different character trait, which might have catapulted me, let's say, onto a shelf where I might not be able to fall off again so quickly. But my motto has always been: I've made a commitment and I'll keep it."

Source: www.stern.de

