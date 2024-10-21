Kodiak's frozen waffles, available at Target and Walmart, are being withdrawn due to potential listeria contamination concerns.

TreeHouse Foods advises customers to examine their freezers for items on this list. If found with contaminated goods, either discard them or take them back to the store for a refund, where the product was initially purchased.

As of yet, no instances of illness have emerged in relation to these recalled waffles.

The affected products have been distributed across the United States and Canada. Authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration and Canadian Food Inspection Agency, have been made aware of the recall, as stated in the press release.*

Listeria bacteria can potentially contaminate various food items and can persist in food processing facilities, making it challenging to eliminate entirely.

Listeria bacteria cause listeriosis, which ranks as the third deadliest foodborne illness in the USA. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and exhaustion. A severe infection may cause stiff neck, headache, confusion, or seizures. Older adults, expectant mothers, and individuals with compromised immune systems are more susceptible to severe complications.*

Approximately 1,600 individuals contract listeria annually, and approximately 260 of them succumb to the infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This recall takes place in the wake of a series of recent listeria outbreaks, such as the recall issued in late July for over 7.2 million pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats. Recently, ready-to-eat meat and poultry producer BrucePac also recalled more than 11.7 million pounds of product due to potential listeria contamination.*

