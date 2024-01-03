Kobayashi snatches the overall tour lead from Wellinger

The second round of the third competition of the Four Hills Tournament is temporarily interrupted due to difficult conditions. Andreas Wellinger is unimpressed. However, Ryoyu Kobayashi is even stronger: the Japanese shines on the Bergisel and overtakes Wellinger in the overall standings.

Andreas Wellinger has narrowly lost his lead at the Four Hills Tournament. The 28-year-old finished in fifth place in Innsbruck. The new leader is Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, who jumped to second place on the day and is now around 2.5 meters ahead of Wellinger after three of four competitions. In all likelihood, the two will fight it out between themselves for the golden eagle for the tour champion. Austrian Jan Hörl secured the day's victory ahead of Kobayashi and Austrian Michael Hayböck.

Behind Wellinger, Stephan Leyhe in 18th place, Philipp Raimund in 20th place and Karl Geiger in 26th place also made it into the top 30 jumpers from the German team. Pius Paschke, on the other hand, was surprisingly eliminated after the first round. Wellinger still has a great chance of becoming the first German Tour winner since Sven Hannawald in 2002.

