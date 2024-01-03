Kobayashi snatches the overall lead from Wellinger in Innsbruck

The second round of the third competition of the Four Hills Tournament is temporarily interrupted due to difficult conditions. Andreas Wellinger is unimpressed. However, Ryoyu Kobayashi is even stronger: the Japanese shines on the Bergisel and overtakes Wellinger in the overall standings. The Austrian Jan Hörl wins.

Source: www.ntv.de