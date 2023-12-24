Skip to content
Known from "Men in Black": Actor Mike Nussbaum dead

"Men in Black" alien Mike Nussbaum has died at the age of 99. The actor would have turned 100 in a few days.

Also played in the films "Eine verhängnisvolle Affäre" and "Feld der Träume": Mike Nussbaum. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The US actor Mike Nussbaum, known from films such as "Men in Black" and "A Fatal Affair", is dead. He died on Saturday at the age of 99 at his home in Chicago, his agency announced.

It was a natural death, US media reported, citing Nussbaum's daughter Karen. The actor would have been 100 years old in a few days.

According to the US media, Nussbaum appeared in several Hollywood films. In "Men in Black", he took on the role of the alien Gentle Rosenburg. He also played roles in the films "A Fatal Affair" and "Field of Dreams".

