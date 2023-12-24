People - Known from "Men in Black": Actor Mike Nussbaum dead

The US actor Mike Nussbaum, known from films such as "Men in Black" and "A Fatal Affair", is dead. He died on Saturday at the age of 99 at his home in Chicago, his agency announced.

It was a natural death, US media reported, citing Nussbaum's daughter Karen. The actor would have been 100 years old in a few days.

According to the US media, Nussbaum appeared in several Hollywood films. In "Men in Black", he took on the role of the alien Gentle Rosenburg. He also played roles in the films "A Fatal Affair" and "Field of Dreams".

Source: www.stern.de