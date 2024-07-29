Knife-wielding assailant stabs eight people in England

In the British town of Southport, a man attacked people at a children's club, injuring at least eight, including children. Police intervened and arrested a suspect, finding a knife on him.

At least eight people were injured in a suspected knife attack in the coastal town of Southport, UK. Eight individuals with stab wounds were treated at the scene and taken to hospitals, emergency services confirmed. Children are believed to be among the victims, with some taken to a children's hospital.

Police arrested a man and seized a knife. There is no further risk to the public, the Merseyside Police stated. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the news shocking. "My thoughts are with all those affected." He will be kept updated on developments. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed concern.

Southport is a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool. The exact events and background remain unclear. Images showed a cordoned-off street. Armed police had reportedly apprehended the man. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident."

Taylor Swift Workshop Continued

A BBC reporter said the incident occurred at the Hope of Hart children's club, housed in a former warehouse. Nearby, a yoga and dance workshop focused on Taylor Swift was taking place for primary school children aged six to ten. Whether the attacked children were part of the workshop is unknown. Workshop organizers have not yet commented.

The British Press Association quoted a man who called the police. Several young girls were attacked. "It's like a scene from a horror film," he said. Another eyewitness reportedly saw several bleeding children at a children's facility.

Police did not provide exact details of where the attack took place. Initially, investigators said: "There appear to be several victims." It was unclear if anyone had died. A building was reportedly cordoned off.

