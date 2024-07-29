Knife-wielding assailant kills two children in England

In the British town of Southport, a man attacks people in a children's club. Two children die, nine others are injured. Police intervenes and arrests a 17-year-old. A knife is found on him.

Witnesses describe scenes reminiscent of a horror film: In England, two children have been stabbed and nine others injured. Six of the young victims are in critical condition, along with two injured adults, said Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of the Merseyside Police at a press conference in the coastal town of Southport north of Liverpool. Initially, authorities reported that eight people with stab wounds were treated at the scene and then taken to hospitals.

The suspect is believed to be a 17-year-old. The young man was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. No motive has been identified yet. The incident is not being treated as terrorism, said Kennedy. There is no longer any danger to the public, and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Armed with a knife, the suspected attacker entered a facility where several children were participating in a Taylor Swift-themed dance event. The event was reportedly for children aged six to ten. "We believe that the adults who were injured bravely tried to protect the attacked children," said Kennedy.

Suspect is a minor from Wales

The 17-year-old is from the Welsh capital Cardiff and was living in Southport's suburb of Banks, where a street was cordoned off. Numerous ambulances were at the scene.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the news as grim. The whole country is shocked, said the head of government. He will be kept informed of the developments. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed concern.

Southport, with a population of around 90,000, is a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool. What exactly happened is still unclear. Images show a cordoned-off street. Armed officers reportedly apprehended the man. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident."

The British news agency PA quoted a man who called the police. Several young girls were attacked. "It's like a scene from a horror film," he said. Another eyewitness reported seeing several bleeding children. Police did not provide exact details about where the attack took place. Earlier, investigators had said: "There appear to be several victims." PA reported that a building was cordoned off.

