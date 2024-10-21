Kmart's era comes to an end in Europe, Unveiling Europe's Hidden Travel Timeframe, Time Constraint for Embraces: Daily News Recap

Here's what you might have missed during your packed day:

5 things

1️⃣ Farewell to the king: The final full-size Kmart in mainland USA closed its doors forever over the weekend, joining the lineup of vanquished titans like Toys “R” Us and RadioShack in retail's afterlife. Customers bid adieu to the last vestige of a cherished institution.

2️⃣ Breast awareness: Males can get breast cancer, too. However, its rarity often results in misdiagnosis or being overlooked. Find out what your doctor wants you to know about early diagnosis.

3️⃣ Privacy policy update: X is rolling out its new terms of service. From the upcoming month, users will comply by consenting to X utilizing their data to augment its AI model when they continue using the platform. Creators are voicing their concerns about the modifications.

4️⃣ Europe's secret season: Summer is typically the most popular time for European travel. But detouring from the crowd can offer fewer crowds, more agreeable temperatures, and slashed airfare and accommodation costs. Start planning your off-season adventure now.

5️⃣ Carbs and humanity's obsession: In a groundbreaking study, researchers have traced the genetic origins of humanity's enduring love for carbohydrates, such as potatoes, pasta, and rice.

Watch this

🚚 Nostalgia trip: Volkswagen's new electric van harks back to its kerosene-fueled predecessor for those who grew up with it. But is the steep $60,000 price tag justified? CNN takes it for a spin.

Top headlines

• Lawsuit against Trump: Members of the "Central Park Five" have filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after his debate comments on the 1989 case• Disney's corporate shakeup: Board chair steps down. A new CEO is expected soon• Elevated risk of infant death following abortion bans in the US, according to research

What's trending

💋 Romantic sparks flying? After several playful exchanges, Andrew Garfield made an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Chicken Shop Date," her famous YouTube talk show. The internet became abuzz with their palpable chemistry.

Check this out

💔 Outpouring of affection: One Direction fans from around the world paid tribute to Liam Payne, who tragically passed away last week. A makeshift memorial in London showcased what looked like a photo album of both Payne's life and the hearts he touched.

Quotable

African manosphere: The unnoticed growth of toxic online masculinity in Kenya is having a hidden impact on the women who reside there. Experts are observing an increasing trend of men turning against their long-term partners.

Quiz time

🍗 A museum dedicated to barbecue culture, along with succulent treats such as burnt ends and smoked brisket, is set to open next year in which state? A. MissouriB. North CarolinaC. TexasD. Tennessee⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Positive vibes

😎 We like to conclude on a positive note: Idris Elba has conquered Hollywood. Now he's embarking on a new venture — one 10,000 miles away. Elba is spearheading the transformation of the entertainment industry in Africa by constructing film studios across the continent and offering opportunities to local storytellers.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The world's inaugural museum of barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri, is destined to ignite debate over which region reigns supreme in the realm of smoked delicacies.

