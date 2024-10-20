Klose rejoices in dominant display during Derby triumph

In the Franken-Derby, 1. FC Nuremberg turns up the heat - and coach Miroslav Klose seems to have officially arrived. His team celebrates with him after their first goal. Hamburger SV overwhelms Magdeburg and handily beats them, marking their first league loss for the opponent. Karlsruhe SC finds a late winner.

Hamburger SV - 1. FC Magdeburg 3:1 (3:0)

Hamburger SV is impressively making its way up in the 2. Bundesliga. With a commanding 3:1 (3:0) victory against 1. FC Magdeburg, coached by former HSV coach Christian Titz, their team clinched the win and moved just two points behind league leaders Fortuna Düsseldorf. This was the second consecutive HSV victory against a top-tier team.

Königsdoerffer (5.), Katterbach (42.), and Selke (45+1) found the net for Hamburg in the first half. Kaars (63., penalty) netted one for FCM after HSV's captain received a red card for a professional foul (57.).

HSV started off vigorously in the first half, with Königsdoerffer having a decent shot moments earlier. Following a fine cross from Miro Muheim, Märtz rose higher to head the ball into the right corner. HSV's attack wasn't affected by the absence of Glatzel, who is out due to a torn Achilles tendon, in the first game after diagnosis. Katterbach's impressive performance and Selke's goal from a poorly defended corner gave HSV a comfortable lead at halftime. Before that, Marco Richter struck the post (32.).

In the second half, HSV weakened after Schonlau's clumsy foul caused a numerical disadvantage and Muheim's unnecessary foul resulted in a penalty, which Kaars converted accurately. Subsequently, HSV focused on defensive play, with Daniel Heuer Fernandes making some crucial saves.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth - 1. FC Nuremberg 0:4 (0:3)

FC Nuremberg made a significant impression in the 273rd Franconian derby and ended any debates about coach Miroslav Klose with their finest performance of the season. Nuremberg, with a brace from Stefanos Tzimas, defeated SpVgg Greuther Fürth 4:0 (3:0) and celebrated their first win in the "suburb" since 2017. It was also their largest victory in a competitive derby since 1970.

Emreli (13.), Tzimas (18., 34.), and Schleimer (88.) gave Klose his consecutive victory with their goals. Vyzas found the back of the net roving for Nuremberg, securing a place in the upper half of the table, while Fürth found themselves struggling in the lower half after their fifth league game without a win. To make things even more frustrating, defend Gideon Jung injured his knee.

Before some esteemed guests like club VIP fan Markus Söder and URC star David Raum, the match kicked off with excitement at the Ronhof. Nuremberg, once again demonstrating strong defensive coordination with a three-man backline, performed well in the transition game. Justvan initiated the guests' first goal, with Emreli elegantly finishing it into the left corner. Tzimas scored after Soares' cross for the 0:2. Fürth's goalkeeper Noll prevented the next goal against Tzimas (30.). After another save by the goalkeeper against Justvan, Tzimas scored again shortly after. In the second half, Fürth managed to level the playing field with some changes. Club goalkeeper Jan Reichert saved against Srbeny (53.). However, Justvan missed a goal from a range of around 40 meters, and Schleimer missed the chance to score the fourth goal. But, with time running out, Schleimer successfully scored the fourth goal for Nuremberg.

SSV Ulm - Karlsruher SC 0:1 (0:0)

Karlsruher SC finally secured their place among the Bundesliga contenders. They defeated SSV Ulm 1:0 (0:0) in the Baden-Württemberg derby, thanks to a lucky goal from Marcel Franke (90.+4) in the last moments of the game. The visitors dominated the game, but failed to score an early goal. The first half was uneventful, with Karlsruher's offense lacking creativity.

Even after the start of the second half, the hosts increased the pressure, but Ulm had several chances to take the lead. Eichner later decided to make some changes to the team to improve the situation. The move worked out in the end, but only just before the final whistle.

After securing their victory against SSV Ulm, Hamburger SV continues to show their prowess in soccer, aiming to challenge the league leaders in the 2. Bundesliga.

Embracing their new coach, Miroslav Klose, 1. FC Nuremberg has dominated SpVgg Greuther Fürth, marking their first victory in the Franconian derby since 2017, with a significant 4:0 scoreline.

