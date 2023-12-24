Premier League - Klopp satisfied without leading the table: Belong up there

They failed to finish top of the table at Christmas, but Jürgen Klopp was by no means dissatisfied after another draw at Anfield.

"If you weren't sure where we belonged in the table, the result shows that we belong up there. Now we have to move on from here," said Klopp after the 1-1 draw in the English Premier League 's top match against league leaders FC Arsenal.

With 39 points, the Reds are directly behind the London club (40) in second place. The situation in the table could have been even better. As in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United a week ago, Klopp's team missed some good chances. Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, missed a potential winner with a shot over the bar in the second half.

Klopp: Gaining self-confidence

"You have to draw confidence from these results and performances against a top team. We didn't play badly against Man City, for example, but it wasn't as good as today," added Klopp with a view to the top match against the champions at the end of November (1:1).

Just before the end of the first half of the season, a number of teams still have title hopes. Aston Villa (39), Tottenham Hotspur (36) and Club World Champions Manchester City (34), who still have a catch-up game, are all within striking distance.

However, Liverpool's defensive player Kostas Tsimikas will be missing from the title race for the time being. The Greek was pushed away by Bukayo Saka on the touchline and even pulled his coach Klopp off his feet as he fell. Tsimikas had to leave the pitch with a shoulder injury. Klopp spoke of a long period of absence: "The collarbone is definitely broken."

Source: www.stern.de