Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewspremier leagueenglandfc liverpoolGreat Britainliverpoolanfieldchristmasheardsoccerfc arsenaljürgen klopp

Klopp satisfied without leading the table: Belong up there

Liverpool FC miss out on the top of the table in the tournament against Arsenal FC. Coach Jürgen Klopp is encouraged by the performance.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is satisfied even without leading the table. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is satisfied even without leading the table. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Premier League - Klopp satisfied without leading the table: Belong up there

They failed to finish top of the table at Christmas, but Jürgen Klopp was by no means dissatisfied after another draw at Anfield.

"If you weren't sure where we belonged in the table, the result shows that we belong up there. Now we have to move on from here," said Klopp after the 1-1 draw in the English Premier League 's top match against league leaders FC Arsenal.

With 39 points, the Reds are directly behind the London club (40) in second place. The situation in the table could have been even better. As in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United a week ago, Klopp's team missed some good chances. Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, missed a potential winner with a shot over the bar in the second half.

Klopp: Gaining self-confidence

"You have to draw confidence from these results and performances against a top team. We didn't play badly against Man City, for example, but it wasn't as good as today," added Klopp with a view to the top match against the champions at the end of November (1:1).

Just before the end of the first half of the season, a number of teams still have title hopes. Aston Villa (39), Tottenham Hotspur (36) and Club World Champions Manchester City (34), who still have a catch-up game, are all within striking distance.

However, Liverpool's defensive player Kostas Tsimikas will be missing from the title race for the time being. The Greek was pushed away by Bukayo Saka on the touchline and even pulled his coach Klopp off his feet as he fell. Tsimikas had to leave the pitch with a shoulder injury. Klopp spoke of a long period of absence: "The collarbone is definitely broken."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public