- Klopp returns to the BVB Stadium

Jürgen Klopp returns to his former stomping grounds in Dortmund. As the Bundesliga club announced, the former BVB coach will manage the Allstars team of Jakub Blaszczykowski at his farewell match on September 7th. The two former Polish national players will face off against their former Dortmund teammates in their farewell match. "I'm absolutely thrilled - of course I have time," said the former BVB and Liverpool coach Klopp (57), who was invited to the game via the internet while on vacation in Mallorca by Piszczek and Blaszczykowski.

