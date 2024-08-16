Skip to content
Klopp returns to the BVB Stadium

Jürgen Klopp still enjoys cult status in Dortmund. He will again sit on the coaching bench at a farewell game of two former pros whom he managed during his BVB time.

1 min read
Jürgen Klopp returns to his former stomping grounds in Dortmund. As the Bundesliga club announced, the former BVB coach will manage the Allstars team of Jakub Blaszczykowski at his farewell match on September 7th. The two former Polish national players will face off against their former Dortmund teammates in their farewell match. "I'm absolutely thrilled - of course I have time," said the former BVB and Liverpool coach Klopp (57), who was invited to the game via the internet while on vacation in Mallorca by Piszczek and Blaszczykowski.

Klopp, the former BVB coach, will lead the Allstars team during their match against BVB, his former club. The announcement of this match marks a significant return for Klopp to his previous stomping grounds.

