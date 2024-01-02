Klopp loses wedding ring and finds "friend for life"

Jürgen Klopp celebrates - and scares himself. After the win, which extends Liverpool FC's lead at the top of the table, the coach loses his wedding ring. His personal hero of the evening is therefore not a player, but a cameraman.

Liverpool FC extended their lead in the Premier League thanks to an anniversary goal from Mohamed Salah. Coach Jürgen Klopp's team secured a 4:2 (0:0) home win against Newcastle United in the English soccer championship and are now three points ahead of chasing Aston Villa.

After Salah had initially missed a penalty in the 22nd minute, the Egyptian striker scored in the 49th minute to make it 1-0. It was the 31-year-old's 150th Premier League goal for the Reds. After former Dortmund player Alexander Isaak had equalized in the 54th minute, Curtis Jones (74th) and Cody Gakpo (78th) put Liverpool back in the lead. Sven Botman (81') only managed to score the equalizer for Newcastle before the outstanding Salah (86') scored from the penalty spot to make it 4-2. Liverpool missed numerous chances to score in a superior game.

"Huge shock"

For Klopp, the real drama unfolded after the game - he lost his wedding ring while celebrating. However, as the AP news agency reported, an attentive cameraman discovered the ring in the middle of the pitch. Klopp reacted with relief to the quick discovery in front of the Sky Sports TV channel camera - and kissed the piece of jewelry. "I had a huge shock. But it's back," said the 56-year-old, calling the cameraman a "friend for life".

After the final whistle, Klopp congratulated his players on the pitch and then went to applaud the fans. He noticed that his ring was missing. His immediate search on the pitch around his location was unsuccessful, although Klopp had also asked a steward for help.

It was only the cameraman who rescued the coach from his desperate situation. "Oh my God, that would have been really terrible," said Klopp. "I lost him once in my life - I needed a professional diver because it was in the sea," reported Klopp. "I've been grateful to the man all my life," said Klopp. "Every now and then, when I lose a kilo or two, it no longer fits."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de