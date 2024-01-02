Liverpool FC - Klopp loses his wedding ring while cheering - and finds it again

A stroke of luck for Jürgen Klopp: the German soccer coach lost his wedding ring while celebrating his Liverpool FC's 4:2 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

As the AP news agency reported, an attentive cameraman discovered the ring in the middle of the pitch. Klopp reacted with relief to the quick discovery in front of the Sky Sports TV channel camera - and kissed the piece of jewelry. "I had a huge shock. But it's back," said the 56-year-old, calling the cameraman a "friend for life".

Liverpool had extended their lead in the English soccer championship to three points ahead of rivals Aston Villa with the victory in a superior game with numerous missed goal opportunities. After the final whistle, Klopp congratulated his players on the pitch and then went to applaud the fans. He noticed that his ring was missing. His immediate search on the pitch around his location was unsuccessful, although Klopp had also asked a steward for help.

It was only the cameraman who rescued the coach from his desperate situation. "Oh my God, that would have been really terrible," said Klopp. "I lost him once in my life - I needed a professional diver because it was in the sea," reported Klopp. "I've been grateful to the man all my life," said Klopp. "Every now and then, when I lose a kilo or two, it no longer fits."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de