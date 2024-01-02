Liverpool FC - Klopp loses his wedding ring while celebrating - but he has a stroke of luck

Jürgen Klopp had two reasons to be happy on Monday: his club, Liverpool FC, won 4:2 against Newcastle United in the Premier League and a TV employee rescued the 56-year-old from a real emergency.

The German soccer coach lost his wedding ring while celebrating the victory, reported the Associated Press (AP) news agency. However, an attentive cameraman discovered the ring in the middle of the pitch.

Klopp reacted delightedly to the quick discovery in front of the Sky Sports television station camera - and kissed the piece of jewelry. "I had a huge shock. But it's back," said the 56-year-old, calling the cameraman a "friend for life".

Jürgen Klopp had already lost his wedding ring once before

Liverpool had extended their lead in the English soccer championship to three points ahead of rivals Aston Villa with the victory in a superior game with numerous missed goal opportunities. After the final whistle, Klopp congratulated his players on the pitch and then went to applaud the fans. He noticed that his ring was missing. His immediate search on the pitch around his location was unsuccessful, although Klopp had also asked a steward for help.

It was only the cameraman who rescued the coach from his desperate situation. "Oh my God, that would have been really terrible," said Klopp with relief. "I lost him once in my life - I needed a professional diver because it was in the sea," reported Klopp. "I've been grateful to the man all my life," said Klopp. "Every now and then, when I lose a kilo or two, it no longer fits."

Source: www.stern.de