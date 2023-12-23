Premier League - Klopp-Faller and hand trouble: Liverpool 1:1 against Arsenal

Liverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp have missed out on the top spot in the English Premier League. The Reds drew 1-1 (1-1) with leaders Arsenal FC in the top match and remain second in the table behind the club of international footballer Kai Havertz.

The Gunners from London got off to a furious start: defender Gabriel gave them the lead with a header after just four minutes. The visitors were also lucky that a handball by Martin Ödegaard in the Arsenal penalty area was not penalized (19th minute). In a fast-paced game, star striker Mohamed Salah equalized with his 12th goal of the season to make it 1-1 (29').

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold misses the winning goal

Then Klopp was suddenly in the thick of the action. After a physical challenge from Arsenal striker Bukayo Saka on Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek brought the German coach down. Tsimikas then had to be substituted due to a shoulder injury. After the break, Liverpool missed the winning goal: Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the crossbar of the Arsenal goal after a counter-attack (73').

Manchester United slipped even deeper into a sporting crisis before Christmas. The English record champions lost 2-0 (0-0) at neighbors West Ham United and remain stuck in mid-table. It was the fourth competitive match in a row without a win and without scoring a goal.

Tottenham in fourth place for now

In the battle for the Champions League places, Tottenham Hotspur climbed past world champions Manchester City into fourth place for the time being after a lucky 2:1 (2:0) win against Everton FC.

In the 0:2 (0:0) between Fulham FC and Burnley FC, a woman refereed a Premier League match for the first time with Rebecca Welch.

