Klopp-Faller and hand trouble: Liverpool 1:1 against Arsenal

Liverpool miss out on three points in the English top match against Arsenal FC. Coach Jürgen Klopp is brought to the ground by his own player.

Coach Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Arsenal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Liverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp have missed out on the top spot in the English Premier League. The Reds drew 1-1 (1-1) with leaders Arsenal FC in the top match and remain second in the table behind the club of international footballer Kai Havertz.

The Gunners from London got off to a furious start: defender Gabriel gave them the lead with a header after just four minutes. The visitors were also lucky that a handball by Martin Ödegaard in the Arsenal penalty area was not penalized (19th minute). In a fast-paced game, star striker Mohamed Salah equalized with his 12th goal of the season to make it 1-1 (29').

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold misses the winning goal

Then Klopp was suddenly in the thick of the action. After a physical challenge from Arsenal striker Bukayo Saka on Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek brought the German coach down. Tsimikas then had to be substituted due to a shoulder injury. After the break, Liverpool missed the winning goal: Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the crossbar of the Arsenal goal after a counter-attack (73').

Manchester United slipped even deeper into a sporting crisis before Christmas. The English record champions lost 2-0 (0-0) at neighbors West Ham United and remain stuck in mid-table. It was the fourth competitive match in a row without a win and without scoring a goal.

Tottenham in fourth place for now

In the battle for the Champions League places, Tottenham Hotspur climbed past world champions Manchester City into fourth place for the time being after a lucky 2:1 (2:0) win against Everton FC.

In the 0:2 (0:0) between Fulham FC and Burnley FC, a woman refereed a Premier League match for the first time with Rebecca Welch.

