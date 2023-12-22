Klopp even scolds Anfield for Christmas crown

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC are in a duel with Arsenal FC for the top spot at Christmas - and after a long time, there will also be a match on Christmas Eve in England. The Reds' coach makes a clear statement to his own fans.

Jürgen Klopp pulled out all the stops. "We need Anfield from the start on Saturday," said the Liverpool FC team manager and challenged his own fans ahead of the thrilling clash for the top spot in the Premier League: "We need you from the very first second."

The Reds' top-of-the-table clash against league leaders Arsenal FC (6.30pm/Sky) is electrifying England and will get Klopp back up to speed at the end of the year. If there is too much soccer in December, please give your ticket for the legendary Anfield Stadium to someone else, added the master coach pointedly. It can't get loud enough for him against the strong "Gunners" around Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool have long since matured into a top team again and could impressively underline this with a statement win. A year ago at the same point in the season, the traditional club had already been left behind in the championship race. Now, Klopp's team is back in the thick of things in second place and has also made it to the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners. And on Wednesday, they also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 5:1 win over West Ham United.

Be a little louder for once!

But not everything went right for Klopp. While his team performed, he was a little disappointed with the otherwise vociferous supporters and goaded them accordingly: "If it was just a warm-up for Saturday, I'm happy."

Liverpool v Arsenal - the millions of viewers around the globe are expecting another soccer spectacle. At a time when the Bundesliga professionals have already gone on vacation, their colleagues on the island must continue to perform at their best. "Sleep well, eat well, get treatment, recover and play," is Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's recipe: "That's the cycle that goes on and on."

Play will also continue over Christmas - and not just on Boxing Day. For the first time in 28 years, a soccer match will also be kicked off on Christmas Eve in the Elite League. Wolverhampton Wanderers will then face Chelsea FC. The only previous Christmas Eve match since the Premier League was founded in 1992 took place in 1995, when Leeds United beat Manchester United 3:1. In England, there is traditionally no big party on December 24. The presents are given on the morning of December 25. However, Klopp would like it to take place on Saturday evening.

