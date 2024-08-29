Klopp enthusiastically participates in the Paralympics alongside a trusted companion

Jürgen Klopp, renowned for his intense fanaticism at major games for Borussia Dortmund or Liverpool FC, was feeling jittery as he watched his buddie Wojtek Cyz step onto the court for his inaugural Para Badminton match in Paris. Regardless of his fervent backing, Cyz fell short to the global number one contender.

Klopp, an avid supporter of Cyz, a 44-year-old athlete now representing New Zealand, was left in tears by the harrowing event. "I was a blubbering mess," he confessed. "Sports are about triumphs, yet at times, it's more than just victories. His tale requires to be shared. It's inspiring, unlike anything I've witnessed in football. It's exceptional, something only he could accomplish."

Cyz considers Klopp his "brother from another mother," appreciating his presence as a symbol of encouragement towards paralympic sports. The two crossed paths over two decades ago when Cyz, a professional footballer, endured a severe knee injury during his swan song with his amateur club VfR Grünstadt. Following a string of botched treatments, his left leg was amputated above the knee.

Cyz encountered Klopp during his recovery period and participated in a charity match for 1. FC Kaiserslautern several months later. The earnings financed his first sports prosthesis. Klopp, then the coach for FSV Mainz 05, was the opposing team. Their bond strengthened, and Klopp incorporated Cyz's narrative as a motivational tool for his squad.

"The most genuine and unfettered stories emerge in para-sports," Klopp opines. "I wouldn't be brave enough to do what he did." Six months post his amputation, Cyz clinched the German Para Athletics championship in the 100m and long jump. Two years later, he sealed three titles at the Athens Summer Games. He maintained his winning streak in Beijing and London, bagging a total of five medals before retiring from Para Athletics.

In 2015, Cyz and his wife Elena embarked on a global sailing journey, carrying a prosthetic workshop aboard to offer prosthetics in developing nations. Stranded in New Zealand because of the COVID-19 pandemic after five years, they decided to put down roots there. Now, Cyz is participating in Para Badminton for New Zealand for the first time.

Despite his defeat in the initial match, Cyz still harbors hopes of advancing in Paris. Klopp, while not a harbinger of good fortune, will without a doubt be cheering for his friend.

Klopp, still emotion toyed by the event, reassured Cyz, "I'm not going to let your loss define your spirit, Wojtek. You've overcome far greater adversities." Moving forward, Cyz aimed to channel his resilience into future matches in Paris.

