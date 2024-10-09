Klopp demonstrates frustration and disappointment, yet maintains his authentic self.

Jürgen Klopp makes a shocking return to football: The renowned coach takes on the lead role in Red Bull's football program, a move that's met with skepticism but aligns with Klopp's recent life choices.

Doubters ensued after Klopp's emotional departure from Liverpool FC, where he had left an indelible mark as a foreign coach for nearly a decade. He had to reassure everyone repeatedly that he had no intentions of coaching for the time being. "No club, no country for the next year. I can guarantee that. I will certainly do something again at some point. I'm too young to just play Padel tennis and enjoy my grandchildren. Maybe I'll find something else," he said recently.

True to his words, Klopp has taken action - and left everyone stunned. Klopp, who has become a beloved figure at each of his emotional coaching stops, will now serve as the "Global Head of Soccer" at Red Bull. It's a bombshell. For many, it's a surprise, and for several, it's perplexing. Yet, it aligns with Klopp's life decision.

Just over a week ago, Jürgen Klopp was honored by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with the Federal Cross of Merit. Klopp has earned the affection of football fans, bridging the gap between rivals like Manchester United and Schalke, and even being considered a suitable choice for the national team coach position. The German football community desperately yearns for a national team coach like Klopp.

"No Money Motive"

Now, the revered figure Klopp will work for Red Bull, a nemesis for many football fans. Red Bull's involvement in football is highly contentious, and the guidelines of national associations and UEFA are often challenged by the multinational firm. The notion of a corporation exerting such a significant influence on football, as Red Bull does, incurs resistance.

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose recently lauded the fans of FC St. Pauli and described the situation at his club in the Bundesliga: "I've never experienced an RB stadium entrance where I didn't see a middle finger. They don't like us here, and they show it subtly. And I think that has a certain class."

Now, traditionalists, fans, and opponents alike are wincing at the thought of someone like Klopp, who has cultivated an emotional bond with German football over decades, aligning with a company's football department. "Many fans will feel betrayed," said ntv sports presenter Timo Latsch in an initial assessment of Red Bull's acquisition of Klopp. He may well be right.

However, for Klopp, it makes sense. The coach himself defended Red Bull's involvement in football in the summer of 2022, saying that Leipzig had "not taken anything away from any traditional clubs," but had simply "gone a new way." "At the beginning, money may have played a significant role. That's not the case anymore. Leipzig doesn't have a penny more than other Bundesliga clubs," Klopp said at the time: "The entire concept is to build up young players. The overall motive is a football motive, not a money motive."

Klopp understands, of course, that this is a simplified portrayal: Red Bull has strategically crafted a revolving door for young players with its expensive setup and maintenance of various branches, with around two dozen players already having moved between Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. Opportunities that other Bundesliga clubs don't have.

Red Bull will distance itself from daily operations, the corporation proudly announcing the role of its "outstanding and undoubtedly strongest new signing in the football history of Red Bull." Klopp likely had this in mind. As chief strategist, Klopp will have significant latitude in scheduling, with external demands from DFB, FIFA, UEFA, and league life no longer directly impacting his daily life.

This provides a fitting environment for Klopp's short-term life aspirations, who has spent over 20 years in the emotional roller coaster of football coaching - from his struggle with Mainz 05, where he created both tragedies and triumphs, to his successful stint with Borussia Dortmund and his emotional departure from Liverpool FC. He's looking for a more balanced lifestyle, one that accommodates his wife Ulla, children, and the grandchild born in 2023. Klopp will maintain a new desk from which he can influence the worldwide football dependencies of Red Bull's corporation. Klopp's strength lies in his ability to identify with the clubs' identities, shape them, and profoundly influence them. He always united the people with him, providing them with what they needed without being manipulative. It is no wonder there were always tears when he left. What a life's achievement.

In the announcement of his engagement, the corporation allows Klopp to declare his new status as being "essentially tied to a one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge, and forward-thinking organization." His excitement is palpable, and it's hard not to share in his enthusiasm, even if some may find it overly promotional. Klopp, once dubbed the "Normal One" in Liverpool, tasked with reviving a historical club, is now prepared to join forces with Red Bull. And while many may disagree, his decision to do so seems justified. He's had plenty of offers, and his commitment to Red Bull is evident. It's likely that he'll share the remainder of his hard-earned experiences in the daily grind of business.

Klopp describes his role as mainly that of a coach mentor for the Red Bull clubs. Given his stature, he's beyond risk of failure and can expect a good deal of freedom. The resources Red Bull provides for expanding its football program across four continents are almost limitless. Klopp's decision isn't universally appreciated outside the Red Bull sphere, but at least it's defensible. Klopp appreciates this. After years of being managed, even a beloved figure like himself can fall short of expectations.

If new ambitions arise: The path back to the CEO seat of the Red Bull football empire is relatively short. Ralf Rangnick, Klopp's predecessor, took a detour or two before becoming Austria's national coach. For Klopp, the route to national coach status through his new engagement seems expedient. According to various media sources, Klopp can terminate his contract if the German Football Association calls.

Despite the skepticism from some fans and critics, Klopp's decision to join Red Bull's football program as the "Global Head of Soccer" can be seen as a move driven by purposes beyond financial gain. As he mentioned earlier, Red Bull's involvement in football is not solely about money anymore, and Klopp aims to contribute to the development of young talents globally.

With Klopp's new role providing him more flexibility and less direct involvement in daily operations, it seems that he's looking to strike a balance between his passion for football and his personal life, which has taken a more prominent place in his priorities following the birth of his grandchild.

