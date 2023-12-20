Skip to content
Klitschko: Free world must be better prepared for war

Former world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko (47) believes that the "free world" must be better prepared for wars. "Because evil always comes back. And then we have to be able to fight it," he told the "Augsburger Allgemeine" (Wednesday edition).

His country is facing a difficult winter. "Overall, it will be even more complicated to recapture the occupied territories," said the native Ukrainian. "It's currently like a boxing match. We're past the halfway point. But there are still many rounds ahead of us. I believe that the war will last even longer than we all expect."

