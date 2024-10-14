Klingbeil issues a caution to FDP about potentially impeding the pension deal's progress.

The SPD's head, Lars Klingbeil, has cautioned the FDP against hindering the federal government's Rentenpaket II. He explained to the publications of the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) that the guarantee of steady pension benefits was a crucial foundation for the SPD joining the federal government. Klingbeil urged Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, stating he had "given his word" on the issue. Klingbeil also suggested that the FDP should sort out its internal power struggles regarding further requests from the FDP parliamentary group regarding the Rentenpaket. He issued a warning that millions of retirees would have less money in their wallets without resolution.

In response to whether the SPD would disband the coalition if the Rentenpaket wasn't ratified in the autumn, Klingbeil noted: "I don't approach things that way. Nevertheless, I can't envision a situation where this coalition fails to pass the Rentenpaket in the autumn." The SPD's new general secretary, Matthias Miersch, had earlier mentioned a "vulnerability" for the traffic light coalition.

Rentenpaket II aims, among other things, to maintain the pension rate at 48% of typical income until 2039. However, the FDP is pushing for modifications due to the anticipated high expenses. The Rentenpaket also comprises the so-called Aktienrente, which is officially known as Generationenkapital, a demand by the FDP.

Klingbeil reiterated the importance of passing Rentenpaket II, stressing that for the SPD, the guarantee of stable pension benefits is a fundamental reason for joining the federal government. Without the ratification of Rentenpaket II, retirees might face reductions in their pension benefits.

